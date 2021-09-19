Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.