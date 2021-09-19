Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 69.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

