Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Upland Software worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,238 shares of company stock worth $2,503,991 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

