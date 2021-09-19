Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.