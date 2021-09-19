Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

