Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,727 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.