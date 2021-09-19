Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 428,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 259,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,912. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

