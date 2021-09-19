Safe Bulkers, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

SB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

