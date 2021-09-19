SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004893 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $123,582.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 868,030 coins and its circulating supply is 840,888 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

