Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.21.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE SAFE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

