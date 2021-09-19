Sakura Bloom (SKB) Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $120,050.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00726752 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars.

