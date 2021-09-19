Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 2,730,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.