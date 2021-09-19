Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Stake Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

