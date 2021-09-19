Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

