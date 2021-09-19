Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,276 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

