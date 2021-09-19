Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SCFLF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 4,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

