Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. 1,080,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

