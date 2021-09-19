Scotiabank Raises WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.60

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of WLDBF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.