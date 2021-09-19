Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $184.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $156.21. 1,375,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,928. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

