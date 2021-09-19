Securian Asset Management Inc Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xerox by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 116,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 232.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 460,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xerox by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

XRX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.