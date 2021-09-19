Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

