Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,600 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.