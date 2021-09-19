Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $45,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.44 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

