Sei Investments Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

