Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $859.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

