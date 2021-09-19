Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.20 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

