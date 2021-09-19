Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,813 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

