Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

