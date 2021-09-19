Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $653.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.98. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

