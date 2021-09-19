Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2,318.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

