Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.32. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £530.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.92.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

