Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Drops By 35.9%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 25.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 28.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

Shares of ALLE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. 1,796,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

