Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 35.0%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ACV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

