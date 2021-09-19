Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 35.0%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ACV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
