Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 56.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

