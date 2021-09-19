Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 56.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
About AmeriCann
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.