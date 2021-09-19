Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 34.4%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.