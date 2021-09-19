Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 34.4%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
About Anima
