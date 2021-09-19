Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Expands By 111.0%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BADFF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

BADFF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

