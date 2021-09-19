Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 51.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MIY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.