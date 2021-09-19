Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 51.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MIY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
