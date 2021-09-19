Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Decreases By 31.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $486.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

