Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Decreases By 37.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 11.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

