Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 67.0%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 598,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CRBU stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,459. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Several brokerages have commented on CRBU. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

