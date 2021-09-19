Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Rises By 57.5%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 1,611,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

