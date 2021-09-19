Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Increases By 67.5%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FWAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 60,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,840. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,942,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.