Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Rises By 60.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $66.50 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

