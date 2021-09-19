Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Rises By 60.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $66.50 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69.
About Fraport
