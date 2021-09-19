Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 96.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 231,600 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 151,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.71.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
