Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 96.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 231,600 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 151,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

