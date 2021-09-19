Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 51.4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.38. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.