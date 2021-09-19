Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Decreases By 32.1%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,444. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 108.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

