Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Decreases By 32.1%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:GVP remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,444. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.