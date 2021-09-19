Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 37.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,015,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,865,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About IGEN Networks
