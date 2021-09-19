Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 37.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,015,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,865,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

