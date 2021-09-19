Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Increases By 34.1%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 489.8 days.

Shares of IPGDF stock remained flat at $$7.24 during trading hours on Friday. IGO has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

IPGDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

