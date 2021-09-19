Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Drops By 49.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.5 days.
OTCMKTS IPHYF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. 24,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Innate Pharma
