Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Drops By 49.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.5 days.

OTCMKTS IPHYF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. 24,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.