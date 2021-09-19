Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declines By 50.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 1,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

